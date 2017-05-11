Hockley Valley Chalet Renovation

Overlooking gorgeous rolling hills in the Hockley Valley north of Toronto, Ontario, this is a project by Heather Asquith Architect.

This much loved family chalet built in the 1960’s was in need of renovation. Out went interior finishes circa 1970, a too-narrow deck and tiny windows that only gave a glimpse of the spectacular view across the hills and pond below. In went large doors and windows opening to an expanded deck that takes the incredible view right into the house. A new screened porch is nestled below the deck and accessed from a renovated walkout from the lower floor. The interior was reorganized with an expanded kitchen and more spacious living areas. All areas were fitted with built-in bookshelves to house a large book collection. Both owners work in book publishing so there was a substantial library to organize.

Updating the chalet with new finishes but maintaining the “chalet” character was a particular challenge. Existing reclaimed wood beams were maintained but were set against whitewashed wood siding and a light wood interior. A new concrete farmhouse style sink maintains the rustic feel while complementing more modern finishes. From the owner: "we could not be happier with the look and feel of the place and can't wait to get up there every weekend.”

View from pond below.

View from pond below.

View of Kitchen.

View of Kitchen.

View of Kitchen

View of Kitchen

View of Kitchen.

View of Kitchen.

View of Living Room

View of Living Room

View of Deck.

View of Deck.

View looking over hills from deck.

View looking over hills from deck.

View from pond.

View from pond.

Credits

Posted By
Asquith Architecture
@heatherasquitharchitect
Builder
  • Porter Skelton & Associates
Photographer
Bedrooms
  • 5
    • Full Baths
  • 2
    • Partial Baths
  • 1
    • Structure
  • House (Single Residence)
    • Style
  • Rustic
    • Year
  • 2017
    • Square Feet
  • 2300