A Pacific Rim Heritage Residence

Hinoki House is a residence designed and built by master craftsman Thamby Kumaran, his mentor Ichikawa Kihei, and Michael Singer.

Traditional post-and-beam Japanese craftsmanship is combined with classic California design sensibilities to create light-filled rooms and a strong sense of form and materiality.

Built in 1976 with a team of talented builders, craftsmen, and artisans, this unique property sits on a wild meadow, bounded on two sides by cypress hedgerows and within reach of the Pacific Ocean.

Through the entry gate and private garden sits a home of simple refinement. Comprised of two bedrooms, two bathrooms, custom kitchen, an open-plan lower floor, expansive decks, and separate garage studio, this property is the perfect retreat from the hustle of modern life.