Hillview House
Hillview House was a recent collaboration between architect Laura Hamlin and industrial designer (and owner) Daniel Kushner. The concept was to reinvent the original 1940s bungalow as a two-story modern farmhouse, custom designed for privacy, entertaining, beauty and efficiency. Steel roofing, cement siding, and an ipe wood facade were chosen for longevity. The interior was designed to maximize cubic feet – high ceilings, vaulted skylights and overlooks make the living spaces feel connected. Custom black steel railings pick up on the matte black commercial windows. Built-in ledges and channels provide hidden compartments for audio and tech throughout the home. Components include Lutron lighting, Toto toilets, Duravit sinks, Hansgrohe faucets, Krownlab barn door hardware, Fleetwood sliding doors, Emtek levers and All Weather windows.
Front view of ipe wood facade, standing seam metal roofing, central "factory window"
Front facade with ipe wood slat siding, standing seam metal roofing and central "factory window"
Loft with custom steel railings and "trap door" detail
Loft with 2-story "factory window", tongue-and-groove ceiling, exposed beam
Master bedroom with built-in ledge and exposed beams
Master bedroom with exposed beams
Rear deck with detached studio
Half bathroom with rock wall detail
Pantry with laundry room
Bedroom with custom loft bed
Master bath with barn door closure
Master bath wall-mounted sinks, tongue-and-groove siding and flush skylight
Master walk-in shower with custom glass tile section, remote controlled skylight and stainless slot drain
Open kitchen with island supported by reclaimed steel I-beam
Upper living room
Library with frosted glass barn door
Stairs to loft with custom steel railings
Kitchen with island, Carrara marble slab backsplash, wolf range
Open kitchen with bar, supported by reclaimed I-beam
Floating oak slab stairs on custom steel frame
Credits
- Laura Hamlin
- FYGN
- EMR Construction