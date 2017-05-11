Hillview House

By Daniel Kushner
Hillview House
Hillview House was a recent collaboration between architect Laura Hamlin and industrial designer (and owner) Daniel Kushner. The concept was to reinvent the original 1940s bungalow as a two-story modern farmhouse, custom designed for privacy, entertaining, beauty and efficiency. Steel roofing, cement siding, and an ipe wood facade were chosen for longevity. The interior was designed to maximize cubic feet – high ceilings, vaulted skylights and overlooks make the living spaces feel connected. Custom black steel railings pick up on the matte black commercial windows. Built-in ledges and channels provide hidden compartments for audio and tech throughout the home. Components include Lutron lighting, Toto toilets, Duravit sinks, Hansgrohe faucets, Krownlab barn door hardware, Fleetwood sliding doors, Emtek levers and All Weather windows.

Front view of ipe wood facade, standing seam metal roofing, central "factory window"

Front facade with ipe wood slat siding, standing seam metal roofing and central "factory window"

Loft with custom steel railings and "trap door" detail

Loft with 2-story "factory window", tongue-and-groove ceiling, exposed beam

Master bedroom with built-in ledge and exposed beams

Master bedroom with exposed beams

Rear deck with detached studio

Half bathroom with rock wall detail

Pantry with laundry room

Bedroom with custom loft bed

Master bath with barn door closure

Master bath wall-mounted sinks, tongue-and-groove siding and flush skylight

Master walk-in shower with custom glass tile section, remote controlled skylight and stainless slot drain

Open kitchen with island supported by reclaimed steel I-beam

Upper living room

Library with frosted glass barn door

Stairs to loft with custom steel railings

Kitchen with island, Carrara marble slab backsplash, wolf range

Open kitchen with bar, supported by reclaimed I-beam

Floating oak slab stairs on custom steel frame

Credits

Posted By
Daniel Kushner
@danielkushner
Architect
  • Laura Hamlin
Interior Design
Landscape Design
  • FYGN
Builder
  • EMR Construction
Photographer

Overview

Location
  • San Rafael, California
    • Bedrooms
  • 3
    • Full Baths
  • 2
    • Partial Baths
  • 1
    • Structure
  • House (Single Residence)
    • Style
  • Modern
    • Year
  • 2015
    • Square Feet
  • 2400
    • Smart Home Tech
  • Nest