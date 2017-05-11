Hillview House was a recent collaboration between architect Laura Hamlin and industrial designer (and owner) Daniel Kushner. The concept was to reinvent the original 1940s bungalow as a two-story modern farmhouse, custom designed for privacy, entertaining, beauty and efficiency. Steel roofing, cement siding, and an ipe wood facade were chosen for longevity. The interior was designed to maximize cubic feet – high ceilings, vaulted skylights and overlooks make the living spaces feel connected. Custom black steel railings pick up on the matte black commercial windows. Built-in ledges and channels provide hidden compartments for audio and tech throughout the home. Components include Lutron lighting, Toto toilets, Duravit sinks, Hansgrohe faucets, Krownlab barn door hardware, Fleetwood sliding doors, Emtek levers and All Weather windows.