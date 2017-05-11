Full interior and exterior renovation to a builder grade home built in 2000. Renovation completely restructured exterior of home to allow for a glass wrapped patio area creating indoor and outdoor living room and dining. Original staircase was completely removed and a new steel staircase was hoisted and built in place to connect all floors and create a 3 story stone wall. Original areas of kitchen, dining, and living room were opened up to each other and the outdoors. A private office and mudroom were added to the main floor and the children gained a large study area and indoor climbing wall. The exterior was completely overhauled from a Tuscan inspired stucco and claytile roof to a modern stone, steel, and barnwood exterior.