Hilltop Residence
Full interior and exterior renovation to a builder grade home built in 2000. Renovation completely restructured exterior of home to allow for a glass wrapped patio area creating indoor and outdoor living room and dining. Original staircase was completely removed and a new steel staircase was hoisted and built in place to connect all floors and create a 3 story stone wall. Original areas of kitchen, dining, and living room were opened up to each other and the outdoors. A private office and mudroom were added to the main floor and the children gained a large study area and indoor climbing wall. The exterior was completely overhauled from a Tuscan inspired stucco and claytile roof to a modern stone, steel, and barnwood exterior.
The new entry and mudroom are open and spacious. Floor to ceiling matte grey cabinets were added for storage. A full length bench with pull out drawers below takes advantage of new large front window.
Floor to ceiling glass was added all around an interior south facing courtyard. A new steel and butcherblock tread staircase connects all three floors of the home and has a 3 story rock wall.
New steel and maple butcherblock staircase. Floor to ceiling glass. Stone wall.
Dining area opens to exterior lounge and firepit. Steel and maple butcherblock staircase with stone wall and floor to ceiling glass enclosure.
New kitchen with multi-color hexagon tile layout incorporated into maple wood floors. Countertops are a combo of metershower granite and quartz. Solid glass backsplash.
Kitchen with multi-color hexagon tile incorporated into maple wood flooring. Island with raised eat-in dining area. Countertops are a mixture of granite and quartz. Solid glass backsplash.
Living space with built-in benches and custom fireplace facade.
Indoor and outdoor living space.
Powder room vanity from Porcelanosa with floor to ceiling tile.
Master bathroom suite. Gloss white vanity with dark quartz waterfall countertop. Hexagon tile drops down wall from shower enclosure to tub surround.
Custom fabricated outdoor steel trellis to diffuse Southern sunlight. Large firepit and overhead heating extend outdoor living into the shoulder seasons. All new floor to ceiling glass wraps main level living, dining, and kitchen area.
Meteor Shower granite waterfall countertop.