Hilltop Haven
As a vacation retreat for the adult members of the large family, a modernist home nestled among heritage Oaks was resurrected and enlarged. Upon completion the contemporary hilltop home fully realized the potential of its striking setting. The top to bottom makeover included the addition of extensive outdoor spaces tailored to the indoor rooms using roughly cast concrete walls, precast concrete and bluestone flooring, subdued lighting and robust planting. Newly realized features of the expansive home included: an arrival pavilion reached by bridges above a Koi pond, a private master bedroom courtyard with spa and fireplace, a breakfast terrace with outdoor kitchen, a deck carefully sited below a heritage Valley Oak for outdoor dining, an expansive terrace along the lower level entertainment rooms, a pier leading to a belvedere overlook of the vineyards below, courtyards adjacent to each guest bedroom, a kitchen garden, a rose garden and a great drive court. Adjacent meadows and woodlands were carefully preserved, given necessary care and then woven with consideration into the composition of views and transitions.
Majestic Valley Oak at home's main entrance
Entry drive court
Sculpture courtyard and lighted pathway
View from the master bedroom courtyard to the sculpture courtyard
Aerial view of the hilltop haven
A warmly welcoming entrance to the home
Lighted spa and fire feature at twilight
Cutting and rose gardens
Elegant lighted water feature
View to the estate entry
Spectacular belvedere overlook to experience the vineyards
Framed views of the surrounding landscape from main floor level
Innovative path lighting
Garden courtyards adjacent to guest rooms
The belvedere vantage point to enjoy the vineyards
View through entry pavilion to Oak and vineyards
Master bedroom courtyard spa sited above the vineyard
Morning vista
Credits
- James G. Stavoy Architect
- Redhorse Constructors
- Ron Johansen, Outdoor Environments