Hilltop Haven

By Randy Thueme Design
Hilltop Haven
View Photos

As a vacation retreat for the adult members of the large family, a modernist home nestled among heritage Oaks was resurrected and enlarged. Upon completion the contemporary hilltop home fully realized the potential of its striking setting. The top to bottom makeover included the addition of extensive outdoor spaces tailored to the indoor rooms using roughly cast concrete walls, precast concrete and bluestone flooring, subdued lighting and robust planting. Newly realized features of the expansive home included: an arrival pavilion reached by bridges above a Koi pond, a private master bedroom courtyard with spa and fireplace, a breakfast terrace with outdoor kitchen, a deck carefully sited below a heritage Valley Oak for outdoor dining, an expansive terrace along the lower level entertainment rooms, a pier leading to a belvedere overlook of the vineyards below, courtyards adjacent to each guest bedroom, a kitchen garden, a rose garden and a great drive court. Adjacent meadows and woodlands were carefully preserved, given necessary care and then woven with consideration into the composition of views and transitions.

Randy Thueme Design uploaded Hilltop Haven through Add A Home.
Add your own project for the chance to be featured in Editor's Picks.
Modern home with Outdoor, Front Yard, Trees, Garden, Shrubs, and Raised Planters. Majestic Valley Oak at home's main entrance Photo of Hilltop HavenView Photos

Majestic Valley Oak at home's main entrance

Modern home with Outdoor, Shrubs, Walkways, Grass, Trees, Gardens, Front Yard, and Landscape Lighting. Entry drive court Photo 2 of Hilltop HavenView Photos

Entry drive court

Modern home with Outdoor, Hardscapes, Walkways, Shrubs, Landscape Lighting, and Side Yard. Sculpture courtyard and lighted pathway Photo 3 of Hilltop HavenView Photos

Sculpture courtyard and lighted pathway

Modern home with Outdoor, Trees, Side Yard, and Shrubs. View from the master bedroom courtyard to the sculpture courtyard Photo 4 of Hilltop HavenView Photos

View from the master bedroom courtyard to the sculpture courtyard

Modern home with Outdoor, Shrubs, Gardens, Field, Trees, and Slope. Aerial view of the hilltop haven Photo 5 of Hilltop HavenView Photos

Aerial view of the hilltop haven

Modern home with Outdoor, Trees, Grass, Shrubs, Landscape Lighting, Concrete Patio, Porch, Deck, Hardscapes, Back Yard, and Garden. A warmly welcoming entrance to the home Photo 6 of Hilltop HavenView Photos

A warmly welcoming entrance to the home

Modern home with Outdoor, Wood Patio, Porch, Deck, Small Pools, Tubs, Shower, Concrete Patio, Porch, Deck, Trees, Shrubs, Small Patio, Porch, Deck, Hardscapes, Back Yard, and Landscape Lighting. Lighted spa and fire feature at twilight Photo 7 of Hilltop HavenView Photos

Lighted spa and fire feature at twilight

Modern home with Outdoor, Gardens, Shrubs, Vegetables, Flowers, and Back Yard. Cutting and rose gardens Photo 8 of Hilltop HavenView Photos

Cutting and rose gardens

Modern home with Outdoor, Back Yard, Hardscapes, and Landscape Lighting. Elegant lighted water feature Photo 9 of Hilltop HavenView Photos

Elegant lighted water feature

Modern home with Outdoor, Trees, Shrubs, Gardens, Metal Patio, Porch, Deck, Grass, Wood Patio, Porch, Deck, and Decking Patio, Porch, Deck. View to the estate entry Photo 10 of Hilltop HavenView Photos

View to the estate entry

Modern home with Back Yard, Trees, Vegetables, Metal Patio, Porch, Deck, Shrubs, Wood Patio, Porch, Deck, Decking Patio, Porch, Deck, and Outdoor. Spectacular belvedere overlook to experience the vineyards Photo 11 of Hilltop HavenView Photos

Spectacular belvedere overlook to experience the vineyards

Modern home with Outdoor, Trees, Hardscapes, and Concrete Patio, Porch, Deck. Framed views of the surrounding landscape from main floor level Photo 12 of Hilltop HavenView Photos

Framed views of the surrounding landscape from main floor level

Modern home with Outdoor, Landscape Lighting, Concrete Patio, Porch, Deck, Hardscapes, Shrubs, Garden, and Walkways. Innovative path lighting Photo 13 of Hilltop HavenView Photos

Innovative path lighting

Modern home with Outdoor, Garden, Concrete Patio, Porch, Deck, Trees, Grass, Hardscapes, Gardens, Shrubs, and Walkways. Garden courtyards adjacent to guest rooms Photo 14 of Hilltop HavenView Photos

Garden courtyards adjacent to guest rooms

Modern home with Outdoor, Wood Patio, Porch, Deck, Trees, Walkways, Shrubs, Gardens, and Decking Patio, Porch, Deck. The belvedere vantage point to enjoy the vineyards Photo 15 of Hilltop HavenView Photos

The belvedere vantage point to enjoy the vineyards

Modern home with Outdoor, Trees, Shrubs, Gardens, Front Yard, Hardscapes, and Concrete Patio, Porch, Deck. View through entry pavilion to Oak and vineyards Photo 16 of Hilltop HavenView Photos

View through entry pavilion to Oak and vineyards

Modern home with Outdoor, Decking Patio, Porch, Deck, Trees, Small Pools, Tubs, Shower, and Shrubs. Master bedroom courtyard spa sited above the vineyard Photo 17 of Hilltop HavenView Photos

Master bedroom courtyard spa sited above the vineyard

Modern home with Outdoor, Gardens, Hardscapes, Shrubs, Trees, Decking Patio, Porch, Deck, and Front Yard. Morning vista Photo 18 of Hilltop HavenView Photos

Morning vista

Credits

Posted By
Randy Thueme Design
@randythueme
Architect
  • James G. Stavoy Architect
Landscape Design
Builder
  • Redhorse Constructors
  • Ron Johansen, Outdoor Environments
Photographer

Overview

Location
  • Healdsburg, California