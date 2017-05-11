As a vacation retreat for the adult members of the large family, a modernist home nestled among heritage Oaks was resurrected and enlarged. Upon completion the contemporary hilltop home fully realized the potential of its striking setting. The top to bottom makeover included the addition of extensive outdoor spaces tailored to the indoor rooms using roughly cast concrete walls, precast concrete and bluestone flooring, subdued lighting and robust planting. Newly realized features of the expansive home included: an arrival pavilion reached by bridges above a Koi pond, a private master bedroom courtyard with spa and fireplace, a breakfast terrace with outdoor kitchen, a deck carefully sited below a heritage Valley Oak for outdoor dining, an expansive terrace along the lower level entertainment rooms, a pier leading to a belvedere overlook of the vineyards below, courtyards adjacent to each guest bedroom, a kitchen garden, a rose garden and a great drive court. Adjacent meadows and woodlands were carefully preserved, given necessary care and then woven with consideration into the composition of views and transitions.