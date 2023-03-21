SubscribeSign In
Project posted by Daniel Zelcer
Highland Refuge

Location
Pilar, Provincia de Buenos Aires, Argentina
Year
2019
Structure
House (Single Residence)
Style
Scandanavian
Interior
Interior
Section
Section
Interior
Interior
Lateral Facade
Lateral Facade
Main Facade
Main Facade
Section
Section

Credits

Posted by
Architect
Daniel Zelcer
Liliana Schraier
Leonardo Rietti
Javier Bracamonte
Interior Design
Liliana Schraier
Daniel Zelcer
Leonardo Rietti
Javier Bracamonte
Landscape Design
Estudio Siempreverde
Builder
Estudio Lafont
Photographer

From Daniel Zelcer

This is a small annex located in a private park belonging to an existing house in Pilar.

Conceived by its owners as a space independent from the main house, it may be used to practice yoga and meditation, or be in seclusion.

It is a unique structure arising between pines, gracefully standing on the grass, without there being any other material obstructing its access.

The annex was entirely made of wood lining a metal structure of steel frame.

On the outside the color blends in with the trunks of the trees, while on the inside the white patina on all surfaces is peaceful on the eye, setting the desired quiet atmosphere

The windows, which can be hidden within the walls and are located facing each other, from time to time transform the annex, creating a mix of shadows and light, into a semi-covered space of vague limits