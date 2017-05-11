This Highbury house extension and refurbishment transforms a Victorian terraced property in a conservation area. The brief was to create open plan spaces with an improved relationship to the garden, and a kitchen that could be enjoyed as a social space. The original kitchen was dark, and had a very low ceiling height of just over two metres.

Works included the demolition of the poor quality conservatory and original rear rooms at both ground and first floors. This allowed a double height space to be created in the new kitchen.

A bespoke polished stainless steel chandelier adds drama and the reflections emphasise the verticality of the double height space. Polished stainless finishes are continued internally with a recessed stainless display case and externally with cladding details.

Tall, 3.1m fine framed glass doors allow uninterrupted views to the exterior, and a sculpted ceiling profile with curved plasterwork leads the eye toward the garden.