High Desert Modern
Inspired by the textures and colors of the surrounding landscape, this Bend retreat reflects a highly collaborative partnership between owners and architects. The house is organized around a series of light-filled spaces—entry, courtyard, living, terrace—and incorporates sliding and swinging panels that blur the boundaries between public and private; and domestic and desert.
Exterior view
Street view
Entry courtyard
Front door
Entry
Living room w multi-purpose storage wall
Kitchen
Dining, cat
Dining room w view toward living and master bedroom
Living
Master bedroom
Master bedroom storage wall
Guest/office
Guest/office
Guest/office
Powder room, birds
Exterior
Exterior
