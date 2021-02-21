Hideaway Cabin

By Nikki Adcock
Hideaway Cabin
A handcrafted cabin that has been designed and built with small and simple, yet refined living at the forefront. The cabin is designed as a useable and flexible space, with carefully considered finishings and handmade furniture throughout. It welcomes in light from every angle, which alongside the gabled roof provides a sense of space and movement which belies it's 15 sqm dimensions.

Nikki Adcock and Rick Hill designed and built the Hideaway, a 162-square-foot cabin, to be a weekend retreat. It’s sided with Japanese cedar and features a matte black, corrugated steel roof that references traditional backcountry huts. Photo of Hideaway Cabin modern home

The built-in bench that borders the cantilevered bed features two storage drawers and a hatch that accesses an additional storage compartment. Photo 2 of Hideaway Cabin modern home

The kitchen area features a built-in table and bench with storage as well as a stool that was crafted from American oak. A removable ladder, also made with oak, accesses a loft-style sleeping area above the bathroom. Photo 3 of Hideaway Cabin modern home

The plywood walls and ceiling offer a subtle and organic pattern as well as warm texture for the interior. The cabin windows are double-glazed and feature matte black aluminum frames. Photo 4 of Hideaway Cabin modern home

In the bathroom, an Astra Walker fixture with a bronze finish lends an elegant quality that offsets the organic texture of the plywood vanity. Photo 5 of Hideaway Cabin modern home

