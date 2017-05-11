Hero Beach Club

Hero Beach Club
$225 per night

Room2 guests
Montauk, New York
Lately Montauk has seen a major resurgence as a travel destination, especially in summertime, when the outer reaches of Long Island seem to be covered in revelers who are doing their best to re-enact the Great Gatsby for the new Gilded Age. In some ways, Hero Beach Club is part of this wave of new arrivals, but with some distinct differences. For one thing, it’s open year-round, long after the party ends at its nearby neighbors.

But perhaps more importantly, at Hero Beach Club, the party never really gets started, in summer or winter — it’s not an anti-social place, but it is a tranquil place, a proper getaway, not just the Long Island summertime version of some Manhattan club night. This repurposed motel features rooms that prize coziness above glamour, though they’re not at all unstylish, with a contemporary cool and just a bit of a tropical accent.

Public spaces include the garden/lawn, with its fire pits and cabana seating, as well as the pool deck and Umbrella Beach. Bikes and paddle boards are available for guest use, as are yoga classes, and the hotel is happy to arrange further activities, from surf lessons to fishing expeditions. Which is not to say you’re under any obligation to do much of anything at all....

Modern home with Outdoor, Large Patio, Porch, Deck, Large Pools, Tubs, Shower, Swimming Pools, Tubs, Shower, and Concrete Patio, Porch, Deck.
Modern home with Bedroom, Night Stands, Light Hardwood Floor, Rug Floor, Chair, Wall Lighting, Bed, and Floor Lighting.
Modern home with Outdoor and Small Patio, Porch, Deck.
Modern home with Outdoor and Small Patio, Porch, Deck.
Modern home with Office, Light Hardwood Floor, Chair, and Desk. The Montauk beach bungalow has been given a chic edge throughout the space for visitors who want to take a beach trip in style. The hotel offers up various amenities between their convenient workspaces and outdoor pool with beachfront access.

Modern home with Outdoor and Large Patio, Porch, Deck.
Modern home with Exterior, Shingles Roof Material, Butterfly RoofLine, Beach House Building Type, and Gable RoofLine.
Modern home with Bedroom, Light Hardwood Floor, Bed, Night Stands, and Wall Lighting.
Modern home with Living Room, Chair, Light Hardwood Floor, Sofa, Rug Floor, End Tables, Coffee Tables, and Table Lighting.
Modern home with Outdoor and Grass.
Modern home with Living Room, Light Hardwood Floor, Chair, End Tables, and Rug Floor.
Modern home with Chair, Light Hardwood Floor, and Rug Floor.
modern home
Modern home with Light Hardwood Floor.
Modern home with Living Room, End Tables, Light Hardwood Floor, Chair, Floor Lighting, and Rug Floor.
Modern home with Bedroom, Bed, Light Hardwood Floor, Wall Lighting, and Night Stands.
Modern home with Outdoor.
Modern home with Exterior.
modern home

