Lately Montauk has seen a major resurgence as a travel destination, especially in summertime, when the outer reaches of Long Island seem to be covered in revelers who are doing their best to re-enact the Great Gatsby for the new Gilded Age. In some ways, Hero Beach Club is part of this wave of new arrivals, but with some distinct differences. For one thing, it’s open year-round, long after the party ends at its nearby neighbors.

But perhaps more importantly, at Hero Beach Club, the party never really gets started, in summer or winter — it’s not an anti-social place, but it is a tranquil place, a proper getaway, not just the Long Island summertime version of some Manhattan club night. This repurposed motel features rooms that prize coziness above glamour, though they’re not at all unstylish, with a contemporary cool and just a bit of a tropical accent.

Public spaces include the garden/lawn, with its fire pits and cabana seating, as well as the pool deck and Umbrella Beach. Bikes and paddle boards are available for guest use, as are yoga classes, and the hotel is happy to arrange further activities, from surf lessons to fishing expeditions. Which is not to say you’re under any obligation to do much of anything at all....

Text Courtesy of Tablet Hotels