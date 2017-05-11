Midcentury modern lines harmonize with earthy Scandinavian colors in this 1967 Norwegian rental designed by acclaimed architect Ulrik Hellum.

Nestled in the tranquil town of Larvik, Norway, is a charming "hytte" (Norwegian summer home), which was originally designed by renowned local architect Ulrik Hellum in 1967.

One of the many Norwegian-style cabins designed by Hellum in the Larvik area, the house is styled to reflect both midcentury and Scandinavian aesthetics. The interior of the cozy home has fresh, bright, whitewashed walls, enlivened with vintage furniture and colorful decor.

The space has two living rooms—both of which are flooded with natural light. The dining area, lounge, and open kitchen are located in the first living room, while the second contains two other living lounges, a library with a study area, and a wood-burning stove that can be used in winter.