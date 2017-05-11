Hellum House
Midcentury modern lines harmonize with earthy Scandinavian colors in this 1967 Norwegian rental designed by acclaimed architect Ulrik Hellum.
Nestled in the tranquil town of Larvik, Norway, is a charming "hytte" (Norwegian summer home), which was originally designed by renowned local architect Ulrik Hellum in 1967.
One of the many Norwegian-style cabins designed by Hellum in the Larvik area, the house is styled to reflect both midcentury and Scandinavian aesthetics. The interior of the cozy home has fresh, bright, whitewashed walls, enlivened with vintage furniture and colorful decor.
The space has two living rooms—both of which are flooded with natural light. The dining area, lounge, and open kitchen are located in the first living room, while the second contains two other living lounges, a library with a study area, and a wood-burning stove that can be used in winter.
Large picture windows bring much sunlight into the dining area.
Larvik architect Ulrik Hellum worked with the intention of creating harmony between architecture and natural environment.
Midcentury furniture, and thoughtful accents make this holiday rental a truly delightful way to enjoy Norway's Vestfold County.
A skylight brightens to kitchen.
A cozy dining room that sits six guests.
A reading bench next to the kitchen counter.
A wood-burning fireplace keeps the second living lounge warm in winter.
The spacious master bedroom has light wooden floors and walls.
A transit room with a sofa bed.
The large outdoor terrace surrounded by trees.
Colorful bed spreads and rugs make this a cool bedroom for kids.
Built-in shelves and an unframed mirror give the bathroom vanity a clean and streamlined look.
An old fireplace was turned into a little rock garden.
Credits
- Ulrik Hellum
- Boutique Homes