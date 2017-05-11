Hellum House

By
Hellum House
View Photos

$189 per night

House6 guests4bd
Larvik, Vestfold, Norway
Book This

Midcentury modern lines harmonize with earthy Scandinavian colors in this 1967 Norwegian rental designed by acclaimed architect Ulrik Hellum.

Nestled in the tranquil town of Larvik, Norway, is a charming "hytte" (Norwegian summer home), which was originally designed by renowned local architect Ulrik Hellum in 1967.

One of the many Norwegian-style cabins designed by Hellum in the Larvik area, the house is styled to reflect both midcentury and Scandinavian aesthetics. The interior of the cozy home has fresh, bright, whitewashed walls, enlivened with vintage furniture and colorful decor.

The space has two living rooms—both of which are flooded with natural light. The dining area, lounge, and open kitchen are located in the first living room, while the second contains two other living lounges, a library with a study area, and a wood-burning stove that can be used in winter.

Modern home with Dining Room, Table, Track Lighting, Chair, Rug Floor, and Corner Fireplace. Large picture windows bring much sunlight into the dining area. Photo of Hellum HouseView Photos

Large picture windows bring much sunlight into the dining area.

Modern home with Exterior, Wood Siding Material, House Building Type, Gable RoofLine, and Tile Roof Material. Larvik architect Ulrik Hellum worked with the intention of creating harmony between architecture and natural environment. Photo 2 of Hellum HouseView Photos

Larvik architect Ulrik Hellum worked with the intention of creating harmony between architecture and natural environment.

Modern home with Living Room, Storage, Sofa, Lamps, Chair, End Tables, Floor Lighting, Ottomans, and Rug Floor. Midcentury furniture, and thoughtful accents make this holiday rental a truly delightful way to enjoy Norway's Vestfold County. Photo 3 of Hellum HouseView Photos

Midcentury furniture, and thoughtful accents make this holiday rental a truly delightful way to enjoy Norway's Vestfold County.

Modern home with Kitchen, White Cabinet, Cooktops, Track Lighting, Range Hood, Drop In Sink, Wall Oven, and Open Cabinet. A skylight brightens to kitchen. Photo 4 of Hellum HouseView Photos

A skylight brightens to kitchen.

Modern home with Dining Room, Chair, Track Lighting, Table, Storage, Corner Fireplace, and Rug Floor. A cozy dining room that sits six guests. Photo 5 of Hellum HouseView Photos

A cozy dining room that sits six guests.

Modern home with Kitchen, Range Hood, Cooktops, Range, and Open Cabinet. A reading bench next to the kitchen counter. Photo 6 of Hellum HouseView Photos

A reading bench next to the kitchen counter.

Modern home with Living Room, Coffee Tables, Sectional, and Wood Burning Fireplace. A wood-burning fireplace keeps the second living lounge warm in winter. Photo 7 of Hellum HouseView Photos

A wood-burning fireplace keeps the second living lounge warm in winter.

Modern home with Bedroom, Chair, Floor Lighting, Light Hardwood Floor, Table Lighting, Bed, and Rug Floor. The spacious master bedroom has light wooden floors and walls. Photo 8 of Hellum HouseView Photos

The spacious master bedroom has light wooden floors and walls.

Modern home with Bedroom. A transit room with a sofa bed. Photo 9 of Hellum HouseView Photos

A transit room with a sofa bed.

Modern home with Outdoor, Woodland, Large Patio, Porch, Deck, Wood Patio, Porch, Deck, Decking Patio, Porch, Deck, Trees, Grass, and Back Yard. The large outdoor terrace surrounded by trees. Photo 10 of Hellum HouseView Photos

The large outdoor terrace surrounded by trees.

Modern home with Bed, Chair, and Lamps. Colorful bed spreads and rugs make this a cool bedroom for kids. Photo 11 of Hellum HouseView Photos

Colorful bed spreads and rugs make this a cool bedroom for kids.

Modern home with Track Lighting and Rug Floor. Built-in shelves and an unframed mirror give the bathroom vanity a clean and streamlined look. Photo 12 of Hellum HouseView Photos

Built-in shelves and an unframed mirror give the bathroom vanity a clean and streamlined look.

Modern home with Dining Room, Table, Chair, and Corner Fireplace. An old fireplace was turned into a little rock garden. Photo 13 of Hellum HouseView Photos

An old fireplace was turned into a little rock garden.

Credits

Posted By
@undefined
Architect
  • Ulrik Hellum
Photographer
  • Boutique Homes

Overview

Location
  • Larvik, Vestfold, Norway
    • Bedrooms
  • 4
    • Structure
  • House (Single Residence)
    • Style
  • Midcentury
    • Year
  • 1967

    • Press

    Publications
  • Dwell