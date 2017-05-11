Haus P

By Project Architecture Company
Haus P
On a small plot in the north of Pankow we developed a house for a family of three. Located at the end of a cul-de-sac in a new residential development, the specific spatial requirements and the rules defined by local planning law characterize the exterior volume. The result is a polygonal building with an independent expression.
At the same time, the monolithic house with its slanting roof and dyed plastered facade uses a casual everyday architectural language. Through the simple and careful choice of materials, the building fits into the neighbourhood and enhances it qualitatively. Inside, the open-plan living area with its two-storey space above the dining table creates a generous spatial feeling, while the bedrooms and adjoining rooms have a high degree of usability due to their orthogonal layout.

rainwater spout detail

rainwater spout detail

double height space above dining table

double height space above dining table

bedroom

bedroom

entrance area

entrance area

stair with storage units below

stair with storage units below

dining area

dining area

ground floor plan

ground floor plan

upper floor plan

upper floor plan

Section

Section

Credits

Posted By
Project Architecture Company
@PAC
Architect
Photographer
  • Bulla Huth Fotografie und Gestaltung
Bedrooms
  • 2
    • Full Baths
  • 2
    • Structure
  • House (Single Residence)
    • Style
  • Modern
    • Year
  • 2017
    • Square Feet
  • 1474
    • Lot Size
  • 5300

    • Press