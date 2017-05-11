On a small plot in the north of Pankow we developed a house for a family of three. Located at the end of a cul-de-sac in a new residential development, the specific spatial requirements and the rules defined by local planning law characterize the exterior volume. The result is a polygonal building with an independent expression.
At the same time, the monolithic house with its slanting roof and dyed plastered facade uses a casual everyday architectural language. Through the simple and careful choice of materials, the building fits into the neighbourhood and enhances it qualitatively. Inside, the open-plan living area with its two-storey space above the dining table creates a generous spatial feeling, while the bedrooms and adjoining rooms have a high degree of usability due to their orthogonal layout.
Add your own project for the chance to be featured in Editor's Picks.
rainwater spout detail
double height space above dining table
bedroom
entrance area
stair with storage units below
dining area
ground floor plan
upper floor plan
Section
Credits
- Project Architecture Company
- Miriam Poch Architektin
- Bulla Huth Fotografie und Gestaltung