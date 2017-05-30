The existing house from the 1950s was renovated and received an energy-efficient upgrade. A few simple changes of the existing structure completely transformed the floor plan into a new layout, that perfectly serves the needs of the occupants. The old small and dark rooms were combined into a generous open-plan living area, which connects to the garden via two new terrace doors. Two “boxes” clad in wood and felt define the space and contain guest bathroom and staircase.
Add your own project for the chance to be featured in Editor's Picks.
ground floor plan
upper floor plan
model
before construction
new street facade
new street facade
new garden facade
new garden terrace
entrance stair
entree with pink wardrobe
open plan living room
dining table
living room
wooden box containing the bathroom
kitchen
new "stairage" out of ash wood
cement tiles
the owners enjoying the new garden terrace
Credits
- Project Architecture Company
- Bulla Huth Fotografie und Gestaltung