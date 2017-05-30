Haus Mai

The existing house from the 1950s was renovated and received an energy-efficient upgrade. A few simple changes of the existing structure completely transformed the floor plan into a new layout, that perfectly serves the needs of the occupants. The old small and dark rooms were combined into a generous open-plan living area, which connects to the garden via two new terrace doors. Two “boxes” clad in wood and felt define the space and contain guest bathroom and staircase.

ground floor plan

upper floor plan

model

before construction

new street facade

new street facade

new garden facade

new garden terrace

entrance stair

entree with pink wardrobe

open plan living room

dining table

living room

wooden box containing the bathroom

kitchen

new "stairage" out of ash wood

cement tiles

the owners enjoying the new garden terrace

Credits

Posted By
Project Architecture Company
@PAC
Architect
  • Project Architecture Company
Photographer
  • Bulla Huth Fotografie und Gestaltung
Bedrooms
2
  • 2
    Full Baths
2
  • 2
    • Structure
  • House (Single Residence)
    • Style
  • Modern
    Year
2016
  • 2016
    Square Feet
1250
  • 1250
    Lot Size
6000
  • 6000

    Press

    Publications
  • db Metamorphose