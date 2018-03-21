Harrison Terrace is a three bedroom, two bathroom home in Tribeca. This smart home reflects the neighborhood's vibrant atmosphere. You enter the open-plan living area – which has wide windows (each with a striking city view) and glossy wood floors and furnishings. At one end is the refined sitting area, which leads into a dining area. Then there’s the kitchen, with its slate-grey countertops and matching splashbacks. Next, heading upstairs, you’ll come to the bedrooms. On the left side of the hallway is the second bedroom, which neighbours the marble-tiled bathroom. And to the right is the master bedroom. It’s an especially elegant room with an arching window and a lavish ensuite. Above it, up the floating glass staircase, is the striking third bedroom with an architect-designed curved glass wall. From here, windows open onto the terrace, which overlooks the city’s rooftops.