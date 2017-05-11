Harlem Renaissance

By James Wagman Architect
Harlem Renaissance
Phase 1 of a Harlem Townhouse renovation. The focus of this project was replacing the windows and doors and renovating the first floor living areas to increase storage space and update finishes. Another highlight was the complete renovation of the backyard in which we built a play area and installed benches and planters for the upcoming spring season.

Entry/Living Room

Living Room Nook

Living Room

Living Room

Living Room

Dining Room / Kitchen

Kitchen

Dining Room

Powder Room

Backyard

Backyard

Entry

Credits

Posted By
James Wagman Architect
@jameswagmanarch
Photographer
  • Sean Litchfield

Overview

Location
  • New York, New York
    • Structure
  • House (Single Residence)
    • Style
  • Modern
    • Year
  • 2017