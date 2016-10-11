Harlem Brownstone

By Miriam Biolek Interior Design
Harlem Brownstone
View Photos

This 19th-century Harlem brownstone was renovated to reflect the aesthetic and cultural backgrounds and interests of its owners. Reclaimed wood beams and boards, stone floors and Moroccan tile provide texture to the newly brightened interiors.

Miriam Biolek Interior Design uploaded Harlem Brownstone through Add A Home.
Add your own project for the chance to be featured in Editor’s Picks.

The mixture of dark colored hand-made Moroccan tile backsplash by Mosaic House is offset by contrasting niche lined with light-colored tile. The custom kitchen cabinets were designed by MIRIAM BIOLEK Interior Design with Bendheim's mouth-blown glass inserts.

This renovated 19th-century Harlem brownstone is teeming with organic materials and textures, including reclaimed wood beams and boards, stone floors, and Moroccan tile. In the kitchen, antique hand-hewn beams sit overhead, mirrored by reclaimed heart pine flooring. Adding to the charm are exposed brick and a restored antique Biedermeier bench that was custom fit as a banquette.

The Entry Vestibule and Foyer feature a GLOBUS pendant by The Urban Electric Co., a beautifully restored mirror original to the house, and an antique wicker armchair from Europe. Antique Limestone flooring and handmade Cement Tile based on traditional Moroccan designs.

Custom-designed Brownstone Kitchen.

Credits

Posted By
Miriam Biolek Interior Design
@miriambiolek
Builder
  • Jose Rodriguez
Photographer
  • Don Freeman, Meghan Spiro

Overview

Location
  • New York, New York
    • Bedrooms
  • 3
    • Full Baths
  • 3
    • Structure
  • House (Single Residence)
    • Year
  • 1890