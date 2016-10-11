Harlem Brownstone
This 19th-century Harlem brownstone was renovated to reflect the aesthetic and cultural backgrounds and interests of its owners. Reclaimed wood beams and boards, stone floors and Moroccan tile provide texture to the newly brightened interiors.
The mixture of dark colored hand-made Moroccan tile backsplash by Mosaic House is offset by contrasting niche lined with light-colored tile. The custom kitchen cabinets were designed by MIRIAM BIOLEK Interior Design with Bendheim's mouth-blown glass inserts.
This renovated 19th-century Harlem brownstone is teeming with organic materials and textures, including reclaimed wood beams and boards, stone floors, and Moroccan tile. In the kitchen, antique hand-hewn beams sit overhead, mirrored by reclaimed heart pine flooring. Adding to the charm are exposed brick and a restored antique Biedermeier bench that was custom fit as a banquette.
The Entry Vestibule and Foyer feature a GLOBUS pendant by The Urban Electric Co., a beautifully restored mirror original to the house, and an antique wicker armchair from Europe. Antique Limestone flooring and handmade Cement Tile based on traditional Moroccan designs.
Custom-designed Brownstone Kitchen.
Credits
- Jose Rodriguez
- Don Freeman, Meghan Spiro