Eminent postmodern architect Michael Graves’s first commission, the Hanselmann House, is on the market for a mere $264,888. Designed in 1967 for his high school friends Jay and Lois Hanselmann, the geometric residence sits on a densely wooded acre lot in Fort Wayne, Indiana.

An elevated walkway leads you to the entrance and through a wall of glass into the expansive main floor, which boasts double-height ceilings and an original mural by Graves—itself valued between $40,000 and $50,000 in 2011. The open plan living room, U-shaped kitchen, dining alcove, and bathroom enjoy views of the surrounding foliage, creating a bright, airy experience.

The third floor holds the master suite, which includes a den, spa bath, and built-in closet space, while the other three bedrooms are tucked on the lowest level. Take a tour of the Hanselmann House, which won a national American Institute of Architects Award in 1975, by viewing the photos below—or explore the home in 3D here.

