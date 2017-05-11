Hamptons Beach House

By Aamodt / Plumb
Hamptons Beach House
View Photos

The Beach House is located on a narrow barrier island on the south shore of Long Island. With exposures to the Atlantic Ocean on one side and the Shinnecock Bay on the other, the property is subjected to extreme coastal weather conditions.

The design reconciles the desire to openly experience the landscape with a real need for protection. The result was to create a tough exterior shell with an open, light-filled interior. Concrete was used to create a series of robust structural boxes, each defining a different living space and focusing attention on the landscape. An introspective garden space and stair hall enlivens the center of the home. Intricate shadow patterns, created by water-jet cut screens, move through the house as the day unfolds. More than ornament, the screens protect double height windows from hurricane force winds.

Mahogany, limestone, stainless steel and concrete were all chosen for their durability. The concrete was mixed with locally-sourced sand and was left exposed to take advantage of its natural beauty and its legacy from the beach.

A screen covering an extensive side of the structure, filters light and creates a lovely pattern of swirling shadows on nearby surfaces.

A screen covering an extensive side of the structure, filters light and creates a lovely pattern of swirling shadows on nearby surfaces.

Screens were added to both the east and west sides of the home. More than ornament, the screens protect double-height windows from hurricane-force winds.

Screens were added to both the east and west sides of the home. More than ornament, the screens protect double-height windows from hurricane-force winds.

The facades features mahogany panelling and ample glazing. Vertical windows tilt open and bring fresh air into the home.

The facades features mahogany panelling and ample glazing. Vertical windows tilt open and bring fresh air into the home.

The home is composed of "robust structural boxes" made of concrete. The team mixed the material with local beach sand and left it exposed to show off its natural beauty.

The home is composed of "robust structural boxes" made of concrete. The team mixed the material with local beach sand and left it exposed to show off its natural beauty.

A long, concrete staircase leads toward the front door, which is set back from the main facade. A perforated aluminium screen covers the exterior of the glass-walled entry vestibule.

A long, concrete staircase leads toward the front door, which is set back from the main facade. A perforated aluminium screen covers the exterior of the glass-walled entry vestibule.

Water jets were used to create the screen's floral pattern, which casts intricate shadows that "move through the house as the day unfolds".

Water jets were used to create the screen's floral pattern, which casts intricate shadows that "move through the house as the day unfolds".

The kitchen

The kitchen

The bathroom

The bathroom

The main living area, a 500-square-foot space incorporating a dining area and kitchen, is squarely oriented towards the beach.

The main living area, a 500-square-foot space incorporating a dining area and kitchen, is squarely oriented towards the beach.

Credits

Posted By
Aamodt / Plumb
@aamodtplumb
Interior Design
Landscape Design
  • Michael Boucher Landscape Architecture
Photographer
  • Arch Photo
  • Jane Messinger

Overview

Location
  • East Quogue, New York
    • Structure
  • House (Single Residence)
    • Style
  • Modern
    • Year
  • 2011

    • Press