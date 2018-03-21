Half House
A modest expansion is a major improvement for a Victorian "half house" in London.
“We both really love to cook, but the kitchen was so small, only one of us could be in there at a time,” says Emma.
By filling in the “side return”— a narrow outdoor area typical to London terrace houses (inset)—Andrew and Emma Boyd were able to double the size of their kitchen.
Architect Helena Rivera of A Small Studio worked with VA Build to complete the renovation in less than three months.
In the dining area, built-in storage was added beneath the staircase. The table is by Ebbe Gehl for John Lewis and the pendant is by Anglepoise.
A cerulean espresso machine by Gaggia anchors a kitchen counter tableau. The cabinetry doors are Lastra in Fjord blue by Crown.
The floor tiles, which create a seamless transition from kitchen to patio, are from the Illustrate line by Solus.
Above the kitchen extension, Rivera installed a peaked roof and, as part of the new design, placed a triangular window that follows the roofline. “I remember looking at that little triangle, which was quite expensive, and thinking, is it really necessary?” says Andrew. “But Helena said, ‘Just trust me, you should do this.’ And of course, it looks so much better this way than it would have without it.”
The appliances are by Neff and the wall lamp is by Anglepoise. In the backyard, the couple installed a shed for storing their bicycles. The window seat was an item on Emma’s wish list.