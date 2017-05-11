Frank Lloyd Wright designed this one-of-a-kind small masterpiece in 1938 for a northern Wisconsin schoolteacher, but it was never built. Forty years later, the design was purchased from Wright's widow by a University of Michigan professor, Frederick Haddock. The firm Wright founded to manage his legacy, Taliesin Associated Architects, chose the site10 acres of lawn and woods sloping to Honey Creek, the placement and the design itself, in accordance with Wright's vision.

Haddock House is one of Wright's Usonian homes, designed for efficient living and built to blend in with the natural surroundings. The home is a small gem 1,300 square feet, with slanting layers of wood, glass, and ceilings that reach 25-feet high. The two bedrooms and two baths are warm and comfortable. It has been meticulously maintained and enhanced with a beautiful garden that nods to Japanese landscape design.

Drawings and blueprints from the Wright Foundation and the Taliesen Fellows are included in the sale of the home, as is the original letter from Taliesen Associated Architects, confirming the house is certainly an authentic Frank Lloyd Wright design well-executed and maintained. It is also a unique design for Wright, a one-of-a-kind small masterpiece.