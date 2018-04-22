Project Name: HA Goldmark City Apartment

Project Location: Hanoi, Vietnam

Completion Year: 2017

Area: 130 m2

Architect’s Firm: W2D

Facebook Page: www.facebook.com/w2d...

Lead Architects: Nghiem Quang Vinh, Nguyen Xuan Quang, Tran Thu Trang

Photo Credits: Nguyen Thai Thach

Photographer’s Website: thienthach.smugmug.com



Having made a research about this apartment in Goldmark City project, W2D realized that different elements of the living space are fairly in harmony, however, the furniture organization and the blend between materials in walls and functional areas is flat and incompatible. This apartment needed refreshing in order to generate an inspiring and dynamic vibe for the new owners.



Our team came up with the idea that divides the living space into the active and tranquil zones. Integrating functionality and aesthetics, the active one consists of the living room and the kitchen which are openly and flexibly connected to each other to enhance the family interaction. Wood - used as a linking base of other materials such as concrete, marbles... and decorative objects - establishes a flowing, engaging and well-organized outlook.



The kitchen and dining room absorb the least sunlight so we decided to fix the situation by a window located next to the drinks cabinet as well as a factitious lighting system. The wood lath wall together with the drinks cabinet creates an attractive background for the culinary area. Making a border between the kitchen and the living room by the wood floor and concrete herringbone highlights the active zone's core among its subordinate details.

The remained which is the tranquil zone is designed as giant breathing tubes with two bedrooms located at two sides of the apartment. Considered as serene lodging, these bedrooms assures sufficient functions cut out for each family member's habit and preference.

The guest room is employed for the family's study and entertainment space, besides its main use as a temporary accommodation for their friends and relatives.