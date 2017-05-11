Guest House on a Lake
The guest house serves as a simple retreat overlooking Lake Washington on the western shore of Mercer Island, with an open living, kitchen and dining room on the main floor, and a bedroom with a large roof deck on the upper level. Sited as close to the lake as permitted by code, the structure is elevated above a patio to preserve the flat portion of the site for outdoor use. A flat-seam copper cladding system serves the multiple roles of soffit, siding, and roofing.
Design Team: Robert Hutchison & Tom Maul, Hutchison & Maul Architecture
Principal-in-Charge: Robert Hutchison
