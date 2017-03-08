Groveland House
Situated in an old East Dallas neighborhood, the client purchased two lots at a DEA auction. The existing house is used for a rental property, while the existing garage was converted to a home office.
The new house, built on the remaining 50'x150' lot was conceived of as way to enhance a connection to the site.
The client, an avid gardener, challenged us with the problem of how to live on the entire site. This desire, coupled with a modest budget, necessitated a small footprint.
At 1450 sf the house lives much larger than that due to it's connection to the outdoors and the thoughtful use of natural light.
This project was completed while working with TKTR Architects
Credits
Posted By
Architect
Photographer
- Craig Kuhner
Overview
Location
Bedrooms
2
Full Baths
2
Partial Baths
1
Structure
House (Single Residence)
Style
Modern
Year
2010
Square Feet
1450
