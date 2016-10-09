The 7,000-square-foot two-story Grove Lodge incorporates the use of native stone and natural finishes to help it blend into the scenic landscape of the Mohonk Mountain House property.

Interior spaces include hardwood floors and the use of exposed wood throughout. The guest rooms have their own separate drive-up entrances and feature either a stone patio (lower level) or balcony area. All areas are appointed with our rustic rocking chairs for outdoor seating.

Eco-friendly features include sustainable building materials, LED lighting, and a geo- thermal heating and cooling system. 250-tons of Shawangunk conglomerate excavated from the site have been recycled into the retaining walls and the stone fireplace.