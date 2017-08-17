Grev Magnigatan
Grev Magnigatan is a minimalist space designed by Sweden-based designer Annaleena Leino. The apartment is characterized by light natural materials and a soft color palette. A few pieces consist of a softer pastel blue that subtly contrasts against the white tones. Abundant natural light enters the space, thus a transparent partition was utilized to detach the programs without inhibiting light from spreading throughout the internal rooms.
uploaded Grev Magnigatan through Add A Home.
Add your own project for the chance to be featured in Editor's Picks.
Add your own project for the chance to be featured in Editor's Picks.