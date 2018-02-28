Green Acres Yurt
For those seeking a hidden locale to set up camp for an idyllic weekend getaway, Green Acres in Elgin, Texas might be the “glamping” escape you’ve been looking for.
Located in Bastrop County about 30 minutes from Austin, this boutique retreat was crafted to provide a space for free spirits, artists, and families to connect with one another while being surrounded by the peace and quiet of nature.
Available to rent through Airbnb, Green Acres’ yurts are hidden away in a quiet wooded area just outside of Austin, Texas.The campsite takes glamping to a whole new level with roaming animals and numerous activities.
The Schulman yurt fits three adults with a queen bed and a pull-away bed. It comes with heating and bath essentials.
Also available is the Marrakech yurt, which fits two adults with a queen bed and a blow up bed.
Both yurts are completely furnished with everything you’ll need including welcoming furniture and warm, comfortable textures.
Whether you’re renting a yurt or hosting a small gathering, you’ll have access to a modern bathhouse with a full private shower room, a separate toilet, and a washer/dryer.
Miniature donkeys and alpacas roam the land freely.
A corral fire pit brings everyone together, whether it’s to roast marshmallows or listen to some acoustic tunes.
In the open communal barn, the resident family often hosts dinner parties to be enjoyed alfresco with a four-course meal.