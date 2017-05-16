Grandmother’s House
Grandmother’s House is a minimalist architecture project located in Beijing, China, designed by Evolution Design. Evolution Design turned an obsolete village ranch in the countryside into a perfect make-over by saving the texture and spacial relationship between the original farm house building and the surrounding courtyards. With the pursuit of preserving the countryside memory and making adaptations as needed to the surrounding environment, the architects created a home that would coexist with its surrounding environment in a respectful manner.
Credits
Posted By
Architect
- Evolution Design
Overview
Location
Structure
House (Single Residence)
Style
Modern
Year
2017
Press
