For Frans and his wife, Dalal, downsizing from a 2,500 square foot Flatiron District loft to a one-bathroom studio in neighboring Gramercy Park raised only one challenge: Where to put the mudroom! Size was hardly an issue for this unflappable couple who made room for a mudroom, master closets, and sleeping space for four in this mighty studio! Frans enlisted a general contractor from Sweeten, a renovation matchmaking service to complete the renovation.

The main studio space was a standard boxy room that backed up to one wall of windows and existing decor was mostly dark and decades old. Because of the single source of light, it took some imagination to carve up the room for use in different ways.

Frans and Dalal designated the windowed area as their new living room, and aimed to update and expand the kitchen, bathroom, and wardrobes while incorporating an urban mudroom into a large hall closet. Seven-inch Siberian white oak planks were installed throughout.