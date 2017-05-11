Grahall is a 7,945 square-foot estate on 240 acres in Cavendish, Vermont. This majestic home draws inspiration from an iconic castle on a loch and sits atop Hawks Mountain. It was built with stunning Glimmerstone Granite indigenous to the area and quarried directly from the property. Featuring seven bedrooms and five baths, Grahall has had a successful track record as a corporate retreat and rental property. It is currently listed for sale with Snyder Donegan Real Estate Group at $2,999,000. For more information, visit: www.grahallvermont.com.