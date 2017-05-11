Gowanus Loft

Gowanus Loft
Gowanus Loft is a minimalist interior located in Brooklyn, New York, designed by General Assembly. This loft in a former jute mill was in a state of disrepair when we got our hands on it. Our approach was to combine many of the original elements with modern touches to create a space with a clean, contemporary, yet raw feeling. We started by redesigning the plan and opening up the kitchen to take advantage of the natural sunlight from the window-wall encompassing one full side of the apartment.

Credits

Architect
  • General Assembly
Photographer
  • Joe Fletcher

Overview

Location
  • New York, New York
    • Structure
  • Apartment
  • House (Single Residence)
    • Style
  • Modern
  • Scandanavian
    • Year
  • 2016

