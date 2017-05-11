The Gomos System results from a business R&D project and consists of a concrete modular system which presents an accurate and efficient answer to the contemporary need for simplify and accelerate the building processes. It is an evolutionary system, in which each module leaves the factory completely ready, including all interior and exterior finishings, insulations, window frames, water and electricity installations and also fixed furniture pieces. The building assembly on site is done in a few days, just by joining these modules.

The main idea is derived by the construction systems of the ordinary sewer pipes. We took this existing system and re-designed it in order to make it habitable, keeping the rapidity and the stability of the canalization shells.

The building process can be summarized in four phases: structure production, cladding and hardware installation, transportation and assembly.



From a technical point of view, there are four key factors that led to the development of this project:

Flexibility - Its design makes this a flexible system, which can be used for different programs besides housing, while allowing further expansion of construction (by the introduction of new “Gomos”) or adaptations to different building sit conditions;

Ease of transportation - The module was optimized in order to facilitate transportation, also ensuring dimensions that comply with all applicable legislation;

Energy Efficiency - The choices made in terms of the inner subdivision - that defines

natural ventilation corridors - and in terms of insulation solutions and lighting, allow obtaining low-energy buildings;

Construction Quality - The production of all components is made in factory environment, under highly controlled conditions, which results in previously tested solutions, avoiding construction problems often observed in traditional building.

With a total production time of three months in the factory and three days on the construction site, we could rise this building six times faster than our country’s building-rate average, without compromising its structural and functional qualities. This house, built in Arouca, Portugal, demonstrates the essentials of this project: the important thing here is not only the final outcome but mainly the simplification and efficiency of the entire construction process.

Technical data:

Architecture: SUMMARY / Samuel Gonçalves

Trading: Grupo Farcimar

Engineering: FTS

Prefabrication and assembly: Farcimar, Soluções em Pré-Fabricados de Betão

Construction and Components: AECA – Associação Empresarial de Cambra e Arouca

Category: Constructive / Housing System

Status: Built

Year Built: 2015

Construction area: 80 m2

Predominant materials: Reinforced Concrete, Wood, Slate

Location: Arouca, Portugal

Client: Municipality of Arouca