This vintage 24' Argosy had seen better days when we got our hands on her. The interior was previously gutted and called for a complete overhaul. The client needed a home studio where she could both create jewelry and have it on display for potential buyers. She requested a mostly open layout with plenty of storage for materials and room to work comfortably. We mixed her current Ikea units with custom built-ins to create a 360 desk space and display cases to showcase her beautiful wares.

Since the client collects materials for her jewelry on the beach, it was only fitting that we used the ocean-side as our inspiration for the design. Sourcing cues from traditional Hampton styles and the textures of the sea, we mixed natural tones into a clean, open space. White walls and faux reclaimed wood keep her creations center stage, while touches of driftwood and metal add weight to the light interior. Now this East Coast small business has a unique place to house handmade treasures all summer long.

Model: 1974 Argosy / Renovation Completed: May 2016

View Full Project: www.eskproductions.com/pag...