Glendale Mid Century
Don’t forget the past. Remake it.
For a family that loves to cook, gather, and play music, Deirdre Doherty Interiors used some clever space planning to transform the hub of this 1950s Los Angeles Ranch Style into a giant great room that fits their modern lifestyle.
Even with updated architectural designs like a proper chef’s kitchen decked in sleek, walnut-paneled appliances, the past is never far away. The original lava rock fireplace, era-accurate cork floors, and flea market furnishings nod to the home’s past, and reflect the client’s eco-friendly ideals for reusing what exists
Entry
Mud Room
Living Room
Living Room
Kitchen
Kitchen
Kitchen
Master Bedroom
Master Bathroom
Master Bathroom
Girls Room
Girls Bathroom
Powder Bath
Credits
Posted By
Overview
Location
Bedrooms
3
Full Baths
2
Partial Baths
1
Structure
House (Single Residence)
Style
Midcentury