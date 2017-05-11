Don’t forget the past. Remake it.



For a family that loves to cook, gather, and play music, Deirdre Doherty Interiors used some clever space planning to transform the hub of this 1950s Los Angeles Ranch Style into a giant great room that fits their modern lifestyle.



Even with updated architectural designs like a proper chef’s kitchen decked in sleek, walnut-paneled appliances, the past is never far away. The original lava rock fireplace, era-accurate cork floors, and flea market furnishings nod to the home’s past, and reflect the client’s eco-friendly ideals for reusing what exists