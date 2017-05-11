Glendale Mid Century

By
Glendale Mid Century
View Photos

Don’t forget the past. Remake it.

For a family that loves to cook, gather, and play music, Deirdre Doherty Interiors used some clever space planning to transform the hub of this 1950s Los Angeles Ranch Style into a giant great room that fits their modern lifestyle.

Even with updated architectural designs like a proper chef’s kitchen decked in sleek, walnut-paneled appliances, the past is never far away. The original lava rock fireplace, era-accurate cork floors, and flea market furnishings nod to the home’s past, and reflect the client’s eco-friendly ideals for reusing what exists

uploaded Glendale Mid Century through Add A Home.
Add your own project for the chance to be featured in Editor's Picks.
Modern home with Hallway and Slate Floor. Entry Photo of Glendale Mid CenturyView Photos

Entry

Modern home with Laundry Room, Colorful Cabinet, Marble Counter, Concealed, and Wood Cabinet. Mud Room Photo 2 of Glendale Mid CenturyView Photos

Mud Room

Modern home with Living Room, Cork Floor, and Bench. Photo 3 of Glendale Mid CenturyView Photos
Modern home with Hallway. Photo 4 of Glendale Mid CenturyView Photos
Modern home with Living Room, Ceiling Lighting, Chair, Cork Floor, Standard Layout Fireplace, and Coffee Tables. Living Room Photo 5 of Glendale Mid CenturyView Photos

Living Room

Modern home with Living Room, Bench, Chair, and Table. Living Room Photo 6 of Glendale Mid CenturyView Photos

Living Room

Modern home with Kitchen, Wood Cabinet, Granite Counter, Dishwasher, Undermount Sink, Microwave, Refrigerator, Wall Oven, Cork Floor, Stone Slab Backsplashe, Recessed Lighting, Colorful Cabinet, Ceiling Lighting, and Cooktops. Kitchen Photo 7 of Glendale Mid CenturyView Photos

Kitchen

Modern home with Kitchen, Ceiling Lighting, Granite Counter, Colorful Cabinet, Cork Floor, Wood Cabinet, Undermount Sink, Stone Slab Backsplashe, and Cooktops. Kitchen Photo 8 of Glendale Mid CenturyView Photos

Kitchen

Modern home with Dining Room, Chair, Cork Floor, Ceiling Lighting, Bar, Table, and Pendant Lighting. Kitchen Photo 9 of Glendale Mid CenturyView Photos

Kitchen

Modern home with Bedroom, Dresser, Accent Lighting, Lamps, Ceiling Lighting, and Bed. Master Bedroom Photo 10 of Glendale Mid CenturyView Photos

Master Bedroom

Modern home with Bedroom. Photo 11 of Glendale Mid CenturyView Photos
Modern home with Ceiling Lighting, Slate Floor, and Undermount Sink. Master Bathroom Photo 12 of Glendale Mid CenturyView Photos

Master Bathroom

Modern home with Ceiling Lighting, Undermount Sink, and Slate Floor. Master Bathroom Photo 13 of Glendale Mid CenturyView Photos

Master Bathroom

Modern home with Bedroom, Bed, Pendant Lighting, Ceiling Lighting, and Cork Floor. Girls Room Photo 14 of Glendale Mid CenturyView Photos

Girls Room

Modern home with Pendant Lighting and Ceiling Lighting. Girls Bathroom Photo 15 of Glendale Mid CenturyView Photos

Girls Bathroom

Modern home with Undermount Sink. Powder Bath Photo 16 of Glendale Mid CenturyView Photos

Powder Bath

Credits

Posted By
@undefined

Overview

Location
  • Glendale, California
    • Bedrooms
  • 3
    • Full Baths
  • 2
    • Partial Baths
  • 1
    • Structure
  • House (Single Residence)
    • Style
  • Midcentury