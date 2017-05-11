Hired mid demolition, RBD helped transform this tech and game savvy family of 4 in need of assistance with the design of their newly purchased Glen Park home. RBD finalized finishes, furniture and installation after 8 months of rebuilding their their 2 story, 3 bedroom 3 bath + Family room home. Finishes, fixtures, custom millwork and furniture were selected to reflect the cat and kid friendly family, as well as a ton of closed built-in storage for the very well organized family. An RBD designed favorite includes the custom built-in sofa designed for easy game playing, easy lounging, and easy game storage.