Glen Park House
The existing house appeared very tall from the street yet was cramped and lacked good flow inside. There was no connection to the rear yard, only two bedrooms on the top floor, and a very low ceiling at the first floor. The family of four and a dog needed more usable space and a large kitchen for an avid cook in the family. We telescoped the house apart to gain more height on all levels, and created a double-height entry volume at the street front. A kitchen by Henrybuilt dominates the open plan, and an extension at the back with large sliding doors opens to the garden beyond. Colorful bathroom tiles, a custom steel stair are new elements that modernize the house and add an aspect whimsy without compromising on space.
Add your own project for the chance to be featured in Editor's Picks.
new kitchen from Henrybuilt with paperstone & calacatta counters
cement tile from Cle from floor to wall in the kids' bathroom
rear of the house from the yard, a 16' wide sliding door opens up the living space
new open riser stair, custom fabricated steel and perforated panels
view of the vanity and shower in the master bathroom with cement tile
the family room with fireplace wall and shelving painted almost-black
front of house view from the street
view of the window wall and stair in the double-height front entry, custom light by Larissa Sands
backsplash wall in the powder room with Heath Ceramics tile and Schoolhouse Electric light fixture
view of the open kitchen, dining and living areas
soaking tub in a corner of the master bathroom
close-up of the island in walnut
Credits
- 7x7 Construction
- Melissa Kaseman