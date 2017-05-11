The existing house appeared very tall from the street yet was cramped and lacked good flow inside. There was no connection to the rear yard, only two bedrooms on the top floor, and a very low ceiling at the first floor. The family of four and a dog needed more usable space and a large kitchen for an avid cook in the family. We telescoped the house apart to gain more height on all levels, and created a double-height entry volume at the street front. A kitchen by Henrybuilt dominates the open plan, and an extension at the back with large sliding doors opens to the garden beyond. Colorful bathroom tiles, a custom steel stair are new elements that modernize the house and add an aspect whimsy without compromising on space.