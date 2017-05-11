Glen Park House

By McElroy Architecture
Glen Park House
The existing house appeared very tall from the street yet was cramped and lacked good flow inside. There was no connection to the rear yard, only two bedrooms on the top floor, and a very low ceiling at the first floor. The family of four and a dog needed more usable space and a large kitchen for an avid cook in the family. We telescoped the house apart to gain more height on all levels, and created a double-height entry volume at the street front. A kitchen by Henrybuilt dominates the open plan, and an extension at the back with large sliding doors opens to the garden beyond. Colorful bathroom tiles, a custom steel stair are new elements that modernize the house and add an aspect whimsy without compromising on space.

McElroy Architecture uploaded Glen Park House through Add A Home.
Modern home with Kitchen, Refrigerator, Dishwasher, Cooktops, Range, Range Hood, Marble Counter, Pendant Lighting, Wood Cabinet, Laminate Cabinet, Medium Hardwood Floor, Ceramic Tile Backsplashe, and Undermount Sink. new kitchen from Henrybuilt with paperstone & calacatta counters

Modern home with Bath Room, Engineered Quartz Counter, Cement Tile Floor, Vessel Sink, Alcove Tub, Corner Shower, and One Piece Toilet. cement tile from Cle from floor to wall in the kids' bathroom

Modern home with Outdoor, Large Patio, Porch, Deck, Back Yard, Grass, and Wood Fences, Wall. rear of the house from the yard, a 16' wide sliding door opens up the living space

Modern home with Staircase, Wood Tread, and Metal Railing. new open riser stair, custom fabricated steel and perforated panels

Modern home with Bath Room, Engineered Quartz Counter, Cement Tile Floor, Open Shower, Wall Lighting, Ceramic Tile Wall, Undermount Sink, and Soaking Tub. view of the vanity and shower in the master bathroom with cement tile

Modern home with Living Room, Sectional, Pendant Lighting, Medium Hardwood Floor, and Gas Burning Fireplace. the family room with fireplace wall and shelving painted almost-black

Modern home with Exterior, House Building Type, Wood Siding Material, Stucco Siding Material, Flat RoofLine, and Shed RoofLine. front of house view from the street

Modern home with Staircase, Wood Tread, and Metal Railing. view of the window wall and stair in the double-height front entry, custom light by Larissa Sands

Modern home with Bath Room, Engineered Quartz Counter, Medium Hardwood Floor, Vessel Sink, Pendant Lighting, and Ceramic Tile Wall. backsplash wall in the powder room with Heath Ceramics tile and Schoolhouse Electric light fixture

Modern home with Kitchen, Marble Counter, Wood Cabinet, Medium Hardwood Floor, Pendant Lighting, and Undermount Sink. view of the open kitchen, dining and living areas

Modern home with Bath Room, Cement Tile Floor, Soaking Tub, Open Shower, and Ceramic Tile Wall. soaking tub in a corner of the master bathroom

Modern home with Kitchen, Range Hood, Cooktops, Range, Laminate Cabinet, Medium Hardwood Floor, Ceramic Tile Backsplashe, Wood Cabinet, Marble Counter, and Pendant Lighting. close-up of the island in walnut

Credits

Posted By
McElroy Architecture
@mcelroyarch
Builder
  • 7x7 Construction
Photographer
  • Melissa Kaseman
Structure
  • House (Single Residence)
    • Style
  • Modern