Inspired by the glass houses of Philip Johnson and Mies van der Rohe, this home features a 42-foot living/dining room, three bedrooms, and a library with natural stone floor. Every room in the home features at least one full wall of floor-to-ceiling glass -- the living room is glass on 3 sides.
Furnishings include Knoll, Herman Miller, B&B Italia, Kartell and other classic mid-century pieces, accented by a collection of modern art and tribal sculpture.
The secluded 2+ acre property features expansive lawns, mature trees and massive stone outcroppings.
Looking our over the pool from the kitchen.
Exterior at dusk.
Living / dining area.
Living / dining area.
Den with natural stone floor.
Architect: Augustus Mino + Robert Fitzpatrick, Location: Chappaqua, New York
- Augustus Mino + Robert Fitzpatrick
- From the Ground Up (renovations)
