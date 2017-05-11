Glass House

Glass House
Inspired by the glass houses of Philip Johnson and Mies van der Rohe, this home features a 42-foot living/dining room, three bedrooms, and a library with natural stone floor. Every room in the home features at least one full wall of floor-to-ceiling glass -- the living room is glass on 3 sides.

Furnishings include Knoll, Herman Miller, B&B Italia, Kartell and other classic mid-century pieces, accented by a collection of modern art and tribal sculpture.

The secluded 2+ acre property features expansive lawns, mature trees and massive stone outcroppings.

Location available for rental for still photography or film/video.
Looking our over the pool from the kitchen.

Exterior at dusk.

Living / dining area.

Living / dining area.

Den with natural stone floor.

Architect: Augustus Mino + Robert Fitzpatrick, Location: Chappaqua, New York

Architect
  • Augustus Mino + Robert Fitzpatrick
Builder
  • From the Ground Up (renovations)
Photographer
  • David Diesing

Location
  • Chappaqua, New York
    • Bedrooms
  • 3
    • Full Baths
  • 2
    • Structure
  • House (Single Residence)
    • Style
  • Midcentury
    • Year
  • 1967
    • Square Feet
  • 3000
    • Lot Size
  • 2.25 acres