Girona Townhouse
In the medieval city of Girona, Catalonia, a Spanish architect saves a 16th-century townhouse by converting it into a five-bedroom rental.
When Barcelona–based architect Anna Noguera stumbled upon the historic building, she was instantly intrigued by its rich heritage and ancient beauty. Determined to rescue it from further decay, Noguera, who is originally from the city of Girona, carefully restored the structure by transforming it into a vibrant vacation home.
In the medieval city of Girona, Catalonia, a Spanish architect saves a 16th-century townhouse by converting it into a five-bedroom rental.
The living room is connected to a south-facing veranda.
The small medieval city and university town of Girono sits along the River Onyar.
The property has a discreet, wooden door garage.
The entranceway with a stairs that leads to the apartment.
The staircase that leads from the ground-level apartment to the duplex.
A warm and simple bedroom with an ensuite bathroom.
A wisteria-shared courtyards and garden with a dining area.
Contemporary materials like concrete and steel are a wonderful contrast to the ancient stone walls.
A dialogue between ancient and contemporary can be seen in the bedroom.
A clean-lined bathroom of stone and concrete.
The original 16th century stone walls are left exposed in the kitchen.
A narrow threshold evokes the warren-like feel of the original interiors.
An old cistern found on the original site is now a black concrete plunge pool.
The children's bedroom with a pullout storage area.