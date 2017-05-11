The house is 3900 square feet over three levels in Whistler, BC. The programming of the house allows for the active family of four to live year round in a house that provides required ski and biking related functions along with the warmth and permanence of a family home. The visual and physical connection of the inside spaces with nature on the highly sloped site and to the mountain views beyond was achieved through a modern form that provides large expanses of windows to views to embrace the surrounding nature.To achieve the feel of a mountain home in a modern envelope, the entire living area was clad in wood panelling, a subtle nod to log home life with the use of more rustic natural materials and a wood burning stove to provide a sense of belonging and place in the alpine community.