Gilbert House
The house is 3900 square feet over three levels in Whistler, BC. The programming of the house allows for the active family of four to live year round in a house that provides required ski and biking related functions along with the warmth and permanence of a family home. The visual and physical connection of the inside spaces with nature on the highly sloped site and to the mountain views beyond was achieved through a modern form that provides large expanses of windows to views to embrace the surrounding nature.To achieve the feel of a mountain home in a modern envelope, the entire living area was clad in wood panelling, a subtle nod to log home life with the use of more rustic natural materials and a wood burning stove to provide a sense of belonging and place in the alpine community.
Street view
Open living and dining areas on upper floor
Wood burning stove on concrete plinth in living room
Custom oak clad kitchen integrates wall and floor finishes
Framed snowy views from upper floor to ski hills beyond through wall to wall full height windows
Framed view of birch trees through family room
Grey marble and oak panels line powder room walls.
Master bath tub is open to the master bedroom.