Gibson Residence

By studioMET architects
Gibson Residence
View Photos

Located in the heart of the city this home is the perfect oasis for a young family and their kids.

studioMET architects uploaded Gibson Residence through Add A Home.
Add your own project for the chance to be featured in Editor's Picks.
Modern home with Exterior, Wood Siding Material, Brick Siding Material, House Building Type, Stucco Siding Material, and Glass Siding Material. Exterior front elevation Photo of Gibson ResidenceView Photos

Exterior front elevation

Modern home with Exterior, Brick Siding Material, House Building Type, Wood Siding Material, Stucco Siding Material, and Glass Siding Material. Front facade Photo 2 of Gibson ResidenceView Photos

Front facade

Modern home with Staircase. Stairs Photo 3 of Gibson ResidenceView Photos

Stairs

Modern home with Outdoor. Patio Photo 4 of Gibson ResidenceView Photos

Patio

Modern home with Exterior. Exterior of backyard Photo 5 of Gibson ResidenceView Photos

Exterior of backyard

Credits

Posted By
studioMET architects
@studiometarchitects
Interior Design
Builder
  • Modern Concept Construction

Overview

Location
  • Houston, Texas
    • Year
  • 2017