Garden Wall Residence

By Garret Cord Werner
Garden Wall Residence
View Photos

This elegant 4,600 square feet home is situated on a slope and sits back from the street, providing a classic, timeless, and understated presence. Concrete and cedar create a pleasant contrast to the lush greenery surrounding the home. By nestling the house into the ground, the design features two volumes on shifted planes with varying floors levels to highlight a playful circulation experience throughout the home.

Garret Cord Werner uploaded Garden Wall Residence through Add A Home.
Add your own project for the chance to be featured in Editor's Picks.
Garden Wall Residence, Exterior Photo of Garden Wall Residence modern homeView Photos

Garden Wall Residence, Exterior

Garden Wall Residence, front entry walk Photo 2 of Garden Wall Residence modern homeView Photos

Garden Wall Residence, front entry walk

Garden Wall Residence, kitchen and dining Photo 3 of Garden Wall Residence modern homeView Photos

Garden Wall Residence, kitchen and dining

Garden Wall Residence, Kitchen Photo 4 of Garden Wall Residence modern homeView Photos

Garden Wall Residence, Kitchen

Garden Wall Residence, vertical garden Photo 5 of Garden Wall Residence modern homeView Photos

Garden Wall Residence, vertical garden

Garden Wall Residence, living room Photo 6 of Garden Wall Residence modern homeView Photos

Garden Wall Residence, living room

Garden Wall Residence, modern staircase Photo 7 of Garden Wall Residence modern homeView Photos

Garden Wall Residence, modern staircase

Garden Wall Residence, upper staircase Photo 8 of Garden Wall Residence modern homeView Photos

Garden Wall Residence, upper staircase

Garden Wall Residence, master bathtub Photo 9 of Garden Wall Residence modern homeView Photos

Garden Wall Residence, master bathtub

Garden Wall Residence, outdoor living Photo 10 of Garden Wall Residence modern homeView Photos

Garden Wall Residence, outdoor living

Credits

Posted By
Garret Cord Werner
@garretcordwerner
Interior Design
  • Garret Cord Werner
Landscape Design
Builder
  • Werner Construction
Photographer
  • Artin Ahmadi
Style
  • Modern
    • Year
  • 2015
    • Square Feet
  • 4600

    • Press