Garden Wall Residence
This elegant 4,600 square feet home is situated on a slope and sits back from the street, providing a classic, timeless, and understated presence. Concrete and cedar create a pleasant contrast to the lush greenery surrounding the home. By nestling the house into the ground, the design features two volumes on shifted planes with varying floors levels to highlight a playful circulation experience throughout the home.
Garden Wall Residence, Exterior
Garden Wall Residence, front entry walk
Garden Wall Residence, kitchen and dining
Garden Wall Residence, Kitchen
Garden Wall Residence, vertical garden
Garden Wall Residence, living room
Garden Wall Residence, modern staircase
Garden Wall Residence, upper staircase
Garden Wall Residence, master bathtub
Garden Wall Residence, outdoor living
Credits
- Garret Cord Werner
- Werner Construction
- Artin Ahmadi