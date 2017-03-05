A 1920 Edwardian top floor flat across from Golden Gate Park in San Francisco's Inner Richmond district was thoroughly reimagined as a modern twenty-first century residence. A complete down-to-the studs renovation allowed walls to be removed to create openness and flow between living room, dining room, and kitchen, and to take advantage of the ample natural southern exposures that look out into the tree line of Golden Gate Park. A corner property, the light-filled residence also benefits from significant western and northern exposures. Two of the original three bedrooms were combined to create a master suite, with bedroom, office, and master bath. Project architect was Eliot Sutro of Sutro Architects with structural engineering by Jon Brody - Jon Brody Engineers. General Contractor - Clayton Timbrell of Clayton Timbrell & Company, all in San Francisco.