Golden Gate Park Residence
A 1920 Edwardian top floor flat across from Golden Gate Park in San Francisco's Inner Richmond district was thoroughly reimagined as a modern twenty-first century residence. A complete down-to-the studs renovation allowed walls to be removed to create openness and flow between living room, dining room, and kitchen, and to take advantage of the ample natural southern exposures that look out into the tree line of Golden Gate Park. A corner property, the light-filled residence also benefits from significant western and northern exposures. Two of the original three bedrooms were combined to create a master suite, with bedroom, office, and master bath. Project architect was Eliot Sutro of Sutro Architects with structural engineering by Jon Brody - Jon Brody Engineers. General Contractor - Clayton Timbrell of Clayton Timbrell & Company, all in San Francisco.
Custom entry bench designed by the architect, from a preliminary idea by the homeowner, provides space for coats and shoes at the street-level entry.
A sandblasted glass lens was installed into a pre-existing skylight and now lies flush with the ceiling.
A reveal was chosen over moulding to provide a clean and modern look throughout the residence.
New double-paned windows and casements were manufactured to fit into the existing window design to match with the flat below. Solar shades are hidden above for privacy at night and light filtering during the day. Linear diffusers for the new HVAC system were installed above all of the windows in public parts of the home.
The original brick fireplace was removed from the space in front of where the monitor currently hangs. Prior to renovation, the residence had coved ceilings, heavy wood mouldings, and original un-insulated plaster walls. All the exterior walls were insulated with spray foam for both energy efficiency and sound dampening before new dry wall was installed.
Significant shelf space in both the living room and guest bedroom (not pictured) meet the homeowner's need for ample book storage with additional storage cabinets below. All millwork is custom.
Two strong walls stand between the living room and dining room where a shear wall once existed and help to support a steel beam inside the ceiling above.
A long peninsula separates the spacious open kitchen from the dining area where a shear wall originally existed. A steel beam spanning the entire length of the home in the ceiling now supports that load .
A custom light fixture designed and fabricated for the owner by a New England glass artist hangs above the dining table.
A pocket door separates the kitchen from a laundry room and access to a back stair and utility area.
Significant kitchen storage frames the range and hood. All custom millwork.
Two inch slab engineered quartz countertops are solid matte white.
In the master suite, a large pocket door with glass insert separates the office and master bath from the bedroom. The natural steel frame desk with a solid cherry wood top is custom.
Master bath features matched honed marble surfaces on vanity top, floor, shower floor, and bench. Walls and shower ceiling are surfaced in large format porcelain tile. Wall hung vanity is custom.
The size of the master bath was increased during the renovation. The windowpane in the shower is sandblasted for privacy. The shower features traditional shower head; hand held shower; and rain shower above bench.
Guest bath/powder room walls and floors are white recycled ceramic tile. Back wall of shower is textured marble (detail below).
New wide planked American white oak flooring was installed throughout over a new subfloor. Finish is water-based ultra-matte and maintains the natural color of the wood.
Credits
- Eliot Sutro, Sutro Architects
- Eliot Sutro, Sutro Architects and Homeowner
- Clayton Timbrell, Clayton Timbrell & Co.
- Nick Salazar