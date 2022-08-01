The Spanish home of La Coqueta Founder and Creative Director Celia Muñoz, her husband and five children, is located on a hillside in Granada framed by stunning views of the Alhambra palace.

This family home consists of four houses joined together by an eminent Spanish architect, with the original property dating back to the 15th century. A collaboration between Muñoz, architect Ignacio Quemada, interior architect Bastien Halard, landscape architect of Glyndebourne John Hoyland and Paris-based interior designer Victor Cadene, the stunning dozen-bedroom property is a true labour of love, featuring hand-painted lime Ressource walls.

A juxtaposition of 18th-century French antiques, armoires from Rose Uniacke, accents from The Conran Shop, with Suzani throws and vintage finds sourced from 1st Dibs and Selency. The development work uncovered Roman ruins in the basement, 30m of gallerias and a bust of the emperor Hadrian which has since attracted archaeologists from all over the world. An exquisite property brimming with history, it is now in its next chapter as a family home filled with unforgettable memories.