Designed by E. Stewart Williams in 1947 for Frank Sinatra and his first wife, Nancy Barbato, the Twin Palms Estate boasts both mid-century style luxury and historical significance with modern amenities.

This Palm Springs architectural gem features exquisite period furnishings such as St. Charles cabinets, Terrazo floor tiles, a wrap around sofa, and vintage audio system, not to mention the infamous piano-shaped swimming pool. The home today is perfect for vacationing or special events. The residence includes a master suite, guest suite, guest bedroom, and an exterior entrance guest room. Each bedroom has an en suite bathroom with an additional powder room in the great room as well as TVs with cable. Memorabilia can be seen throughout the home in this preserved architectural residence that was once Frank Sinatra’s desert retreat from Hollywood.

Other features of this historic home include a pool house with a kitchenette and his and hers cabana-style bathrooms as well as Sinatra’s original recording studio still in place (although not connected for use). Twin Palms is located in Central Palm Springs near the Convention Center and Downtown area, and just around the corner from residences once owned by Al Jolson, Jack Benny and Cary Grant in the famous Movie Colony neighborhood.

City of Palm Springs ID #1039