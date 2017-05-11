Fontana Lake House
The Fontana Lake House, located in Western North Carolina, was designed to integrate harmoniously with the surrounding Appalachian mountain setting. The understated exterior of low-pitched metal roofs and stained white cedar shingles blend into the wooded hillside. Our clients sought this near-lake location to enjoy lake activities and the house is arranged to encourage these pursuits. Expansive use of windows on the west, south and north sides provide generous views of Lake Fontana, the surrounding forest, and the passenger train bridge in the near distance. Gentle walking paths connect the house with the lake and dock.
Add your own project for the chance to be featured in Editor's Picks.
The understated exterior and the thoughtfully chosen palette blend the home into the topography.
The entry is a contemporary glass-enclosed interpretation of a “dogtrot” – a traditional breezeway connecting two enclosed spaces.
The living room view offers a view of the train trestle over Fontana Lake.
The living room gives the feeling that you are sitting directly above the water.
The simple, clean-lined fireplace at the corner of the living room.
A neutral color palette in the bedroom creates a soothing and relaxing atmosphere.
The screen porch is located off the main level and is an extension of the main living space.
Terrace at the back of the home that faces the lake.
Terrace at the back of the home that faces the lake.
Credits
- Alchemy Design Studio
- Kerns Land Planning & Design