Fontana Lake House

By Samsel Architects
Fontana Lake House
The Fontana Lake House, located in Western North Carolina, was designed to integrate harmoniously with the surrounding Appalachian mountain setting. The understated exterior of low-pitched metal roofs and stained white cedar shingles blend into the wooded hillside. Our clients sought this near-lake location to enjoy lake activities and the house is arranged to encourage these pursuits. Expansive use of windows on the west, south and north sides provide generous views of Lake Fontana, the surrounding forest, and the passenger train bridge in the near distance. Gentle walking paths connect the house with the lake and dock.

Modern home with Exterior, House Building Type, Metal Roof Material, Wood Siding Material, and Gable RoofLine. The understated exterior and the thoughtfully chosen palette blend the home into the topography.

Modern home with Exterior, House Building Type, Metal Roof Material, Wood Siding Material, and Gable RoofLine. The entry is a contemporary glass-enclosed interpretation of a "dogtrot" – a traditional breezeway connecting two enclosed spaces.

Modern home with Living Room, Chair, Sofa, Coffee Tables, Console Tables, Wall Lighting, and Light Hardwood Floor. The living room view offers a view of the train trestle over Fontana Lake.

Modern home with Living Room, Chair, Sofa, End Tables, Coffee Tables, Wall Lighting, Light Hardwood Floor, and Gas Burning Fireplace. The living room gives the feeling that you are sitting directly above the water.

Modern home with Living Room, Gas Burning Fireplace, Light Hardwood Floor, Wall Lighting, and Chair. The simple, clean-lined fireplace at the corner of the living room.

Modern home with Bedroom, Bed, Chair, Night Stands, Table Lighting, and Light Hardwood Floor. A neutral color palette in the bedroom creates a soothing and relaxing atmosphere.

Modern home with Living Room, Bench, Chair, Sofa, and Ceiling Lighting. The screen porch is located off the main level and is an extension of the main living space.

Modern home with Outdoor, Stone Patio, Porch, Deck, Trees, Boulders, Hardscapes, Back Yard, Shrubs, and Grass. Terrace at the back of the home that faces the lake.

Modern home with Exterior, House Building Type, Metal Roof Material, Wood Siding Material, and Gable RoofLine. Terrace at the back of the home that faces the lake.

Credits

Posted By
Samsel Architects
@samselarchitects
Interior Design
  • Alchemy Design Studio
Landscape Design
  • Kerns Land Planning & Design
Structure
  • House (Single Residence)
    • Style
  • Modern