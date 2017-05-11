The Fontana Lake House, located in Western North Carolina, was designed to integrate harmoniously with the surrounding Appalachian mountain setting. The understated exterior of low-pitched metal roofs and stained white cedar shingles blend into the wooded hillside. Our clients sought this near-lake location to enjoy lake activities and the house is arranged to encourage these pursuits. Expansive use of windows on the west, south and north sides provide generous views of Lake Fontana, the surrounding forest, and the passenger train bridge in the near distance. Gentle walking paths connect the house with the lake and dock.