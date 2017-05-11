Folly | Off Grid

By malek alqadi
Folly | Off Grid
$500 per night

Cabin 6 guests 2bd 1ba
Joshua Tree, California
Folly derives from a need to develop an unconventional escape for our generation and the desire to escape from it all, while being enveloped by modern, minimalistic luxury. The concept behind our architectural design for folly is filtered through open, transparent and treasured moments in time, with an intentional desire for meaningful reflection. Folly combines a remarkable and unconventional open-space structure.

The Joshua Tree Folly is a 2 bedroom, 1.5 bathroom sleeping 2-6. The loft bedroom has a queen size bed, storage drawers, and a large skylight. The second bed, is a sofa pullout that sleeps two, in the downstairs living area. For the outside adventurers - the stargazing suite has a comfortable queen size bed. Small groups and families are welcome.

We hope you enjoy your stay at Folly and share our space with those you love!

Credits

Posted By
malek alqadi
@malekalqadi
Architect
  • Malek Alqadi
Interior Design
Photographer
  • Sam Frost

Overview

Location
  • Joshua Tree, California
    • Bedrooms
  • 2
    • Full Baths
  • 1
    • Structure
  • Hotel
    • Style
  • Rustic
    • Year
  • 2017

    • Press

    Publications
  • Nylon
  • Dwell