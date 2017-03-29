Folly Farm
Folly Farm is a contemporary expression of historic, additive farmhouse-style architecture. The energetic, creative clients wanted a contemporary design which was still a casual space for their young family to create, play, and discover inspiration.
To achieve these goals, the designers at Surround thoughtfully composed forms, spaces and finishes which combine old and new; rich textures with simple, yet age-old formal geometries.
