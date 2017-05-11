Recently renovated, this charming 1950’s Meiselman was the childhood home of Cameron Crowe and is situated in the glamorous Movie Colony East neighborhood in Central Palm Springs - close to the chic uptown district of downtown Palm Springs and just a few minute walk from Ruth Hardy Park. Designed to touch every Palm Springs design era that ever was, this home incorporates the best of 1950’s, 60’s, 70’s, and 80’s in Palm Springs design with the most modern amenities.