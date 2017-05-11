Fleetwood of the Desert

By
Fleetwood of the Desert
View Photos

$795 per night

House8 guests4bd4ba
Palm Springs, California
Book This

Recently renovated, this charming 1950’s Meiselman was the childhood home of Cameron Crowe and is situated in the glamorous Movie Colony East neighborhood in Central Palm Springs - close to the chic uptown district of downtown Palm Springs and just a few minute walk from Ruth Hardy Park. Designed to touch every Palm Springs design era that ever was, this home incorporates the best of 1950’s, 60’s, 70’s, and 80’s in Palm Springs design with the most modern amenities.

Credits

Posted By
@undefined
Builder
  • Jack Meiselman
Photographer
  • Fleetwood of the Desert

Overview

Location
  • Palm Springs, California
    • Bedrooms
  • 4
    • Full Baths
  • 4
    • Partial Baths
  • 1
    • Structure
  • House (Single Residence)
    • Style
  • Midcentury
    • Year
  • 1950
    • Square Feet
  • 2400