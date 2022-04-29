“Coffee industry has been in an unprecedented booming state locally and globally. This trending culture is supported by well-told stories and fascinating presentations from serving, graphics to spatial design. Simply a good cup of coffee is not enough for the retails to gain a margin given such a competitive environment. Customers want ever fresh and diverse experiences while exploring shops. Our client, the shop owner and head barista of Fifteen Steps Workshop, enquired us to renovate his shop in a novel way to further boost his brand on the map. Spatial reinterpretation of the coffee roaster and shop tasked us at a commercially bustling district in Taipei.

The design gives a rational yet dreamy picture thanks to well reinterpreted materials and precise fabrication. We let the subtle elements do the talk. Light matters. Color matters. Geometry matters. So do perceptions from taste bud to the sense of time. “

