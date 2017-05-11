This project took form in the proximity of the village of Ansião, on a reasonably-sized, slightly slopping stretch of land, enriched by oak and olive trees.

Naturally embedded amidst the surrounding vegetation, it aims to preserve the pre-existing nature.

This is the motto that defines the layout of the building. The house branches out from a main axis, and this axis is not only set up in a functional manner but it also serves to separate the social from the private areas of the house. It is a one-storey building, slightly elevated from the ground. It unfolds from the location and its characteristics, and, in some points, mingles with the existing land, seeming to merge into it. The adopted construction uses a small range of materials, conferring it the simplicity found in Nature.

Two concrete slabs define the exterior outline, thus creating a sense of freedom as well as diversity in the creation of the interior areas, and permeability with the exterior. The areas are thus not limited by walls, but span out, with Nature serving as the only boundary.

Project

February 2014 – June 2014

Construction

2016

Client

Nuno Costa & Fátima Ramalho

Location

Sarzedela, Ansião

Area

588m²

Architecture

Bruno Dias Arquitectura

Project Team

Bruno Lucas Dias

Humberto Lopes

Joana Zuna

Eugénia Gomes

Building Company



Construções Sá Freire

Photography

Hugo Santos Silva