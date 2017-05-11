Family Resort Rainer

Family Resort Rainer
Sexten, Trentino-South Tyrol, Italy
Since the hotel was established 50 years ago, our aim has been to offer guests a truly unique experience that can be both special and unforgettable. We believe that for this to be possible, the architecture should be of high quality and make a positive visual impression, and stand out above other trends in design and décor that are often bland and anonymous. The architecture is, therefore, one of the hallmarks of the Rainer business, and was one even well before we specialized as a “family holiday” hotel.

Modern home with Exterior, Flat RoofLine, Wood Siding Material, Shed RoofLine, Green Roof Material, House Building Type, Metal Siding Material, and Glass Siding Material. On the green roof, guests enjoy stunning panoramic views, a hydromassage pool, and a lounge area.

On the green roof, guests enjoy stunning panoramic views, a hydromassage pool, and a lounge area.

Modern home with Exterior, Shed RoofLine, Metal Siding Material, House Building Type, Green Roof Material, Glass Siding Material, Metal Roof Material, and Flat RoofLine. Set on a steep slope, the building features angled geometry that mimics the mountains and terrain.

Set on a steep slope, the building features angled geometry that mimics the mountains and terrain.

Modern home with Exterior, Glass Siding Material, House Building Type, Metal Siding Material, Green Roof Material, Shed RoofLine, and Flat RoofLine. The Continuous Extension exterior is defined by coarse spray plaster, large floor-to-ceiling windows, and larch banding.

The Continuous Extension exterior is defined by coarse spray plaster, large floor-to-ceiling windows, and larch banding.

Modern home with Outdoor, Stone Fences, Wall, Stone Patio, Porch, Deck, Large Patio, Porch, Deck, Hanging Lighting, Side Yard, Grass, Hardscapes, and Concrete Patio, Porch, Deck. The covered entrance area is Ulla Hell's favorite aspect of the Continuous Extension. She shares: "It is the moment when the wooden sticks turn around from the balcony bands to become the ceiling of that space, the band turns around the ceiling to finally find the thematic conclusion when touching the ground. This space also frames very nicely the view towards the surrounding topography."

The covered entrance area is Ulla Hell's favorite aspect of the Continuous Extension. She shares: "It is the moment when the wooden sticks turn around from the balcony bands to become the ceiling of that space, the band turns around the ceiling to finally find the thematic conclusion when touching the ground. This space also frames very nicely the view towards the surrounding topography."

Modern home with Hallway and Carpet Floor. Colorful FINDEISEN needled carpets cover the floors, walls, doors—and even the lighting.

Colorful FINDEISEN needled carpets cover the floors, walls, doors—and even the lighting.

Modern home with Staircase and Wood Railing. The color palette used in the Strata Hotel and Paramount Alma were carried over to the new addition. "The red and greens are complementary colors that combine well with lush green summer landscape and give a nice, refreshing feeling and contrast to the white winter landscape," says Hell.

The color palette used in the Strata Hotel and Paramount Alma were carried over to the new addition. "The red and greens are complementary colors that combine well with lush green summer landscape and give a nice, refreshing feeling and contrast to the white winter landscape," says Hell.

Modern home with Outdoor, Decking Patio, Porch, Deck, Horizontal Fences, Wall, Side Yard, Wood Fences, Wall, and Trees. For energy efficiency, the architects fitted the walls with wood fiber insulation and triple-glazed windows.

For energy efficiency, the architects fitted the walls with wood fiber insulation and triple-glazed windows.

Modern home with Bedroom, Bed, Wardrobe, Pendant Lighting, and Medium Hardwood Floor. The nine spacious suites can sleep five to six people. Local larch is left unfinished to tie the interiors to the landscape.

The nine spacious suites can sleep five to six people. Local larch is left unfinished to tie the interiors to the landscape.

Modern home with Living Room, Chair, Light Hardwood Floor, Pendant Lighting, Rug Floor, Sofa, and Table. The architects focused on natural and locally sourced materials wherever possible, from local larch to the custom-made sofas and rugs woven from local sheep wool by Hermann Kühbacher. The furnishings were mainly custom made and designed by Plasma Studio.

The architects focused on natural and locally sourced materials wherever possible, from local larch to the custom-made sofas and rugs woven from local sheep wool by Hermann Kühbacher. The furnishings were mainly custom made and designed by Plasma Studio.

Continuous Extension floor plan

Continuous Extension floor plan

Continuous Extension concept diagram

Continuous Extension concept diagram

Continuous Extension is located on the far left, the Paramount Alma in the middle, and the Strata Hotel on the right. The building between the Strata and Alma is the Rainer Hotel, a more conventional building renovated by Peter Thurner.

Continuous Extension is located on the far left, the Paramount Alma in the middle, and the Strata Hotel on the right. The building between the Strata and Alma is the Rainer Hotel, a more conventional building renovated by Peter Thurner.

