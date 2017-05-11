Family Resort Rainer
Since the hotel was established 50 years ago, our aim has been to offer guests a truly unique experience that can be both special and unforgettable. We believe that for this to be possible, the architecture should be of high quality and make a positive visual impression, and stand out above other trends in design and décor that are often bland and anonymous. The architecture is, therefore, one of the hallmarks of the Rainer business, and was one even well before we specialized as a “family holiday” hotel.
On the green roof, guests enjoy stunning panoramic views, a hydromassage pool, and a lounge area.
Set on a steep slope, the building features angled geometry that mimics the mountains and terrain.
The Continuous Extension exterior is defined by coarse spray plaster, large floor-to-ceiling windows, and larch banding.
The covered entrance area is Ulla Hell's favorite aspect of the Continuous Extension. She shares: "It is the moment when the wooden sticks turn around from the balcony bands to become the ceiling of that space, the band turns around the ceiling to finally find the thematic conclusion when touching the ground. This space also frames very nicely the view towards the surrounding topography."
Colorful FINDEISEN needled carpets cover the floors, walls, doors—and even the lighting.
The color palette used in the Strata Hotel and Paramount Alma were carried over to the new addition. "The red and greens are complementary colors that combine well with lush green summer landscape and give a nice, refreshing feeling and contrast to the white winter landscape," says Hell.
For energy efficiency, the architects fitted the walls with wood fiber insulation and triple-glazed windows.
The nine spacious suites can sleep five to six people. Local larch is left unfinished to tie the interiors to the landscape.
The architects focused on natural and locally sourced materials wherever possible, from local larch to the custom-made sofas and rugs woven from local sheep wool by Hermann Kühbacher. The furnishings were mainly custom made and designed by Plasma Studio.
Continuous Extension floor plan
Continuous Extension concept diagram
Continuous Extension is located on the far left, the Paramount Alma in the middle, and the Strata Hotel on the right. The building between the Strata and Alma is the Rainer Hotel, a more conventional building renovated by Peter Thurner.
Credits
- Ulla Hell
- Helmut Tauber