Since the hotel was established 50 years ago, our aim has been to offer guests a truly unique experience that can be both special and unforgettable. We believe that for this to be possible, the architecture should be of high quality and make a positive visual impression, and stand out above other trends in design and décor that are often bland and anonymous. The architecture is, therefore, one of the hallmarks of the Rainer business, and was one even well before we specialized as a “family holiday” hotel.